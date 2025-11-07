eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $662,598.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,223 shares in the company, valued at $22,960,462.48. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 56,096 shares of company stock worth $4,776,089 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.52.

eBay Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

