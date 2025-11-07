Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Brown & Brown worth $151,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,082 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.9%

BRO stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

