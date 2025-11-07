Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after buying an additional 3,359,853 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.