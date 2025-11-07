First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Alamos Gold worth $166,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,133,000 after purchasing an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

