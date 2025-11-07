Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,923 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Comcast worth $1,281,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 119.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after buying an additional 4,096,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

