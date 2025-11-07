Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 73.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 927,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,772 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,453,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,547,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.