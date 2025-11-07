Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

