DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 756,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,526,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 306,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

