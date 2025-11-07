Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $241.65 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average of $275.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

