Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 26.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-On by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.62.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.