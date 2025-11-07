Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566,267 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Gold Fields worth $84,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GFI opened at $37.76 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

