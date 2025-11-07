Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Invests $5.88 Million in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,055 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Murphy USA by 902.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,976,000 after buying an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2,594.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,731,000 after buying an additional 136,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 61.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $356.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

