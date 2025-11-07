Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $366.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.23.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.