First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,389 Shares of B2Gold Corp. $BTG

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of B2Gold worth $46,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,195,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 248,375 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 350.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,969 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

