First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991,405 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $400,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 131,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Argus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.84.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

