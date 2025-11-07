Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,065,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

