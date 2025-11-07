Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,341,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,941,000 after buying an additional 995,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,940.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after buying an additional 966,826 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 38.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,015,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after buying an additional 563,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock worth $1,193,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SYY opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

