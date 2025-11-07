Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.18 and traded as high as C$14.90. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

