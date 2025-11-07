Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.19 and traded as high as GBX 216.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 213.50, with a volume of 2,559,054 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Advanced Medical Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.19. The company has a market cap of £463.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 50,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218, for a total value of £110,111.80. Also, insider Eddie Johnson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total transaction of £41,197.20. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

