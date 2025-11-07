Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.71 and traded as high as GBX 19.40. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 19.40, with a volume of 272,979 shares changing hands.

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71. The company has a market capitalization of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

