Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.71 and traded as high as GBX 19.40. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 19.40, with a volume of 272,979 shares changing hands.
Petra Diamonds Trading Down 5.0%
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71. The company has a market capitalization of £35.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
