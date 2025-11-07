WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.68 and traded as low as $45.51. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 846,531 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 120.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

