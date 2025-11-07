Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.27 and traded as low as GBX 3.03. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.08, with a volume of 1,608,010 shares traded.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market cap of £94.73 million, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £30,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

