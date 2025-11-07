Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Meren Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.2710. Meren Energy shares last traded at $1.2955, with a volume of 97,829 shares traded.

Meren Energy Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Meren Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.0371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Meren Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1,200.0%. Meren Energy’s payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

About Meren Energy

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

