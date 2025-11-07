Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.2450. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.2450, with a volume of 12,877 shares.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.