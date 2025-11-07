Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.06 and traded as high as GBX 137.50. Robinson shares last traded at GBX 137.40, with a volume of 2,185 shares changing hands.

Robinson Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.06. The stock has a market cap of £23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Robinson plc will post 9.4014733 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinson

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

