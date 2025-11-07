TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Sold by Coleford Investment Management Ltd.

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

