Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 686.74 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.