Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,626 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $92,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,270,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,104,000 after acquiring an additional 323,398 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 243,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 175,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

