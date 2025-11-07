Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $119.17 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 585,591 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $119,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

PEG opened at $82.35 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

