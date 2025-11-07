Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Purchases 527,931 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 140.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527,931 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $57,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,649,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,447 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,449,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,259,376.55. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $65,493.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,324.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 618,987 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

