Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,030 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up approximately 6.9% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $26,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,220,000 after purchasing an additional 296,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,975,000 after buying an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,464,000 after buying an additional 420,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,927,000 after buying an additional 319,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.84.

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

