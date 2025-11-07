Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Cuts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,511 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $33,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.7%

SUI opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

