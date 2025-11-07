Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,858 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises approximately 2.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $147,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,586 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,147,000 after purchasing an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after buying an additional 432,399 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.