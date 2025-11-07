Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Position in Public Storage $PSA

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,096 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $74,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.60. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $355.87.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

