Excalibur Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $162.19 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $166.92. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

