Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,225 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $46,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,258 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 251.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,754,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,254,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $10,858,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,576,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,659,000 after buying an additional 1,125,543 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.4%

SHO opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 465.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

