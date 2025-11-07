Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of ASC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.01.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 288.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

