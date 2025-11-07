Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 83,839 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,839 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $183,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $131.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

