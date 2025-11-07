UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Price

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Cabot has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 598.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 227.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

