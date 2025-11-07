UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Price

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

INGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:INGR opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,533,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,369,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.