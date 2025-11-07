UBS Group Lowers Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Price Target to $11.50

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of FLG stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flagstar Bank, National Association

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

