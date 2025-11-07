Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 2,471 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 60.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $75.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.22%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

