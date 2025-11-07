FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.7778.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

FDS stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,558,000 after purchasing an additional 192,448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,209.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 192,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $54,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

