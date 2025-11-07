Analysts Set Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC) PT at $8.30

Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CMRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $450,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 444,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRC. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Commerce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Commerce.com during the first quarter worth $84,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce.com in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRC stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.07. Commerce.com has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Commerce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Commerce.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

