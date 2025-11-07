Excalibur Management Corp Trims Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.3%

WPC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

