Ball Corporation $BALL Holdings Decreased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Ball comprises about 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ball by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,111,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,452,000 after buying an additional 152,441 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BALL opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $63.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

