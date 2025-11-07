Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,695,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 569,720 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 248.7% in the second quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 434,896 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 90,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,772 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 429.3% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

