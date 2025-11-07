Excalibur Management Corp Trims Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

