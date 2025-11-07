Claro Advisors LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,591,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,642 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 421,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after purchasing an additional 222,301 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,020,000. Wealth Management Nebraska raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 827,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 138,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 964,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after buying an additional 123,758 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVSC opened at $56.31 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

