iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

